Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,260,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260,250 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Juniper Networks worth $71,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. UBS Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

In other news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $164,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

