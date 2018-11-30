Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a report released on Monday, November 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

DSX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 201.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 101,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

