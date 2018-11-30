Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. Dicks Sporting Goods also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

DKS stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

