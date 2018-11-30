Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

DBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

DBD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,633,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 354,650 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 55.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

