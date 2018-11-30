Digi International Inc. (DGII) Director Ahmed Nawaz Sells 7,213 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Director Ahmed Nawaz sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $84,680.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DGII stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,586. The company has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. Digi International had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Digi International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Digi International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 558,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digi International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

