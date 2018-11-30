Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,253,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 57,141 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,885,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.42 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

