Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $198.46 Million Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 72,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $198,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

