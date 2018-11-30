Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $206.37 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $206,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

