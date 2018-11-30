Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.37. 4,903,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,161,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,890,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/direxion-daily-small-cap-bull-3x-shares-tna-trading-7-3-higher.html.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.