Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.03. 230,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.79 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In other Donaldson news, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,139.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

