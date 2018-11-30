Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 199,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,256. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/dreyfus-strategic-municipal-bond-fund-inc-dsm-plans-0-04-monthly-dividend.html.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.