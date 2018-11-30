Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.
Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 199,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,256. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $8.57.
Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond.
See Also: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.