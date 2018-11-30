DXC Technology (DXC) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on DXC Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

NYSE DXC opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 30,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $10,807,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,010,000 after buying an additional 122,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,125,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,426,000 after acquiring an additional 59,176 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,245,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,502,000 after acquiring an additional 319,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,647,000 after acquiring an additional 663,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

