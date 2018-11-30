DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens (SIE)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.65 ($147.27).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €102.30 ($118.95) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.