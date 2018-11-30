DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Facebook (FB)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ FB opened at $138.68 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $392.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $907,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,077,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $9,133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,153 shares of company stock valued at $80,193,956. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $134,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $151,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

