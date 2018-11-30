E. W. Scripps (SSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) will post sales of $340.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for E. W. Scripps’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $352.52 million. E. W. Scripps reported sales of $256.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for E. W. Scripps.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $15.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps acquired 34,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $602,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura Tomlin sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $57,550.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 437,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,723. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP opened at $17.65 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E. W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.