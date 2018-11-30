EA Coin (EAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, EA Coin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One EA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. EA Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.02311683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00125182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00194310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.04 or 0.09020805 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

EA Coin Profile

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. The official website for EA Coin is www.eacoin.io.

EA Coin Coin Trading

EA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

