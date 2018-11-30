Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to post sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $6.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.48 million, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $11.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 109.77% and a negative net margin of 138.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Grover T. Wickersham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Shum sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $87,262.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,667. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

