easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,475 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,538.76 ($20.11).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,143.50 ($14.94) on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a GBX 58.60 ($0.77) dividend. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $40.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,036 shares of company stock worth $14,788,265.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

