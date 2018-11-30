Eaton (ETN) Earns News Impact Score of 1.90

Headlines about Eaton (NYSE:ETN) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Eaton earned a media sentiment score of 1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Eaton’s analysis:

Eaton stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,331,455 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

