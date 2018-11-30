Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,107,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $432,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 1,044.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

NKE stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

