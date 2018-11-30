Eaton Vance Management Buys 58,175 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.42% of Agilent Technologies worth $94,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 104,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $106,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $675,179 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

