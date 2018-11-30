Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $111,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Meristem LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

