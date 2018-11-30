Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.48% of Fortive worth $135,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,935,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,078,000 after acquiring an additional 391,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 83,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $34,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

FTV stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

