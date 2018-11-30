eBay Inc (EBAY) SVP Joo Man Park Sells 18,283 Shares

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Joo Man Park sold 18,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $522,528.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,921.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

eBay stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.54. 10,491,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596,207. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in eBay by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,606 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 242,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,359,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “eBay Inc (EBAY) SVP Joo Man Park Sells 18,283 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/ebay-inc-ebay-svp-joo-man-park-sells-18283-shares.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.