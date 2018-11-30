Echo Energy (ECHO) Shares Up 6.1%

Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.95 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09). 303,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,040,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.09).

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

