Editas Medicine (EDIT) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 637,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,087,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,572,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $148,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,335 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 591,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after acquiring an additional 186,018 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,157,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Editas Medicine (EDIT) Trading Up 7.1%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/editas-medicine-edit-trading-up-7-1.html.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.