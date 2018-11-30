EduCoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. EduCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $755,587.00 worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EduCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EduCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EduCoin

EduCoin (EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one.

Buying and Selling EduCoin

EduCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EduCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

