Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR)’s share price dropped 22.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 206,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 126,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/egdon-resources-edr-trading-down-22-8.html.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 43 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.