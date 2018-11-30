Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Director Buys $149,160.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Director John C. Dean bought 33,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,421. The firm has a market cap of $200.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.14. Elevate Credit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $201.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Elevate Credit’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

