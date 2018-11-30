Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,791,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,946 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 4.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $5,879,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.43. 22,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,884. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $19,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,832,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,344,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,127,900 shares of company stock valued at $167,037,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

