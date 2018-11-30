Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,738,000 after purchasing an additional 838,271 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $65,407,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.35.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock worth $167,037,195. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

