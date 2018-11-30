Emanuel R. Pearlman Sells 1,000 Shares of Empire Resorts Inc (NYNY) Stock

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) Chairman Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 1,000 shares of Empire Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $14,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NYNY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,800. Empire Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

NYNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Empire Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire Resorts stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Empire Resorts worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

