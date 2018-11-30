Emcor Group Inc (EME) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Emcor Group worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $72.39 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Emcor Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

