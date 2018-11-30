EMCORE (EMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut shares of EMCORE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth $4,371,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $2,134,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,290,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 304,256 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 225.0% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

