Emera (EMA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a C$51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$42.00. Emera traded as high as C$44.95 and last traded at C$44.80, with a volume of 483404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.11.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Emera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Emera from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.587 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.58%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

