Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,098 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $3,198,615.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,428,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,695,154.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,462,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,901.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,454 shares of company stock worth $16,493,798. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $71.65 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

