Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2,429.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 297,645 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,581,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,628 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,156,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,416,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,678,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,990,000 after purchasing an additional 604,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,340,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 132.47%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

