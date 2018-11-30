Encana (ECA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Encana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Encana from $22.00 to $18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Encana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.97.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. Encana has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encana will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Encana news, CFO Sherri Anne Brillon acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $152,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,360.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 238,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

