Encana (ECA) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Encana from $22.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.97.

ECA opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. Encana has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Glen Hill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,118 shares in the company, valued at $255,670.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 238,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,114. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Encana by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,979,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Encana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,464,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,307,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Encana by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,543,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

