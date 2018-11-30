Energen Co. (EGN) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Energen in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energen’s FY2019 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGN. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Energen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Energen stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. Energen has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Energen had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,307,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Energen by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 826,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 168,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Energen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,988,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Energen by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,886,000 after acquiring an additional 170,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

