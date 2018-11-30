Energizer (ENR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Energizer from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 4,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $199,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $309,369.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,941 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $69,256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 415,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,538,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after purchasing an additional 243,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

