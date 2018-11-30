Engie (ENGI) Given a €13.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €13.20 ($15.35) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €16.60 ($19.30) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

