Engility (EGL) & ENGlobal (ENG) Head-To-Head Survey

Engility (NYSE:EGL) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Engility alerts:

Engility has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGlobal has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Engility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Engility shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ENGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engility and ENGlobal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engility $1.93 billion 0.60 -$35.19 million $2.33 13.37 ENGlobal $55.76 million 0.44 -$16.25 million N/A N/A

ENGlobal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Engility.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Engility and ENGlobal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engility 0 6 2 0 2.25 ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Engility presently has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Engility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Engility is more favorable than ENGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares Engility and ENGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engility -1.94% 11.86% 4.10% ENGlobal -8.47% -22.48% -16.69%

Summary

Engility beats ENGlobal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies. It offers systems engineering and integration services, including engineering and technology lifecycle support, information assurance, modeling and simulation, and architecture analysis and modernization; and cybersecurity services, such as vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, independent test and evaluation, cybersecurity systems engineering, cyber quick reaction range capability, and cyber hunting. The company also provides high performance computing services comprising architecture and infrastructure design, data management and analytics, and integration and testing, as well as systems operation, optimization, and sustainment; and enterprise modernization services, which include architecture analysis and modernization, information technology services and solutions, and software development and integration. In addition, it offers mission and operations support solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, space launch and space flight, law enforcement, intelligence analysis, air traffic management, engineering and fabrication, and communication data exchange; and readiness and training solutions, including training development, learning, and knowledge management. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Chantilly, Virginia. Engility Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Birch Partners, LP.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management. The Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and electrical projects; and designs, assembles, integrates, and services control and instrumentation systems for applications in the energy and processing related industries. It serves petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, process, and pulp and paper industries. In addition, this segment offers electrical and instrument installation, technical, maintenance and calibration, and repair services to government agencies, refineries, and petrochemical and process industries. ENGlobal Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.