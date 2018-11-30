Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

EGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of Engility and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Engility alerts:

Shares of Engility stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. 11,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,336. Engility has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Engility’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Engility will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Engility by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Engility by 223.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Engility by 10.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Engility by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Engility by 49.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.