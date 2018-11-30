EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position Trimmed by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 222,203 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.25% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

EQM opened at $50.44 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 60.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.115 per share. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a boost from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

Several research firms have commented on EQM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position Trimmed by Advisory Research Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/eqm-midstream-partners-lp-eqm-position-trimmed-by-advisory-research-inc.html.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM).

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.