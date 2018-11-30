EQT GP (EQGP) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered EQT GP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on EQT GP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT GP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered EQT GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EQT GP from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

EQGP stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.43. EQT GP has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $30.73.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT GP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT GP by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,776,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,905 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,815,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 275,945 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,026,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 653,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 89,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

