Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $17.68 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $206.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $149.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $140.54 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after buying an additional 1,032,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,217,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $783,866,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,069,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $534,734,000 after purchasing an additional 290,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $417,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

