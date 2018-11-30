Equity Residential (EQR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQR. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE EQR opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 13,024 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $879,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 5,075 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $343,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,532 shares of company stock worth $13,543,569 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 80.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,431,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $103,610,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,319,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28,372.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 739,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 737,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

