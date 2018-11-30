EscrowCoin (ESCO) Market Cap Hits $0.00

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One EscrowCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. EscrowCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $19,072.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

EscrowCoin Coin Profile

EscrowCoin (CRYPTO:ESCO) is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin. EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com. The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EscrowCoin Coin Trading

EscrowCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EscrowCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

