Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.45% of Essex Property Trust worth $73,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 41.2% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $261.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

In other news, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $462,406.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,626,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

